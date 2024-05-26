Sunday, May 26, 2024
Barbara Nelson

23 May 2024

Barbara Burgess Nelson, 96, of North Oaks, died April 14, 2024, following a recent episode of COVID-19.

She graduated from Murray High School, attended the University of Minnesota and completed a fashion degree from the Tobé Coburn School of Fashion Careers in New York City in 1948.

Barb was a buyer for Lord & Taylor and Dayton’s Oval Room before and after marrying Raleigh Nelson in 1953. Following Raleigh’s early career in agricultural product sales, Raleigh and Barb became Burger King franchisees in 1964. In the early years, Barb was instrumental in planning, decorating and staffing the Burger Kings.

Barb was a board member of the Twin Cities Opera Guild for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her sons Gregg (Colleen) and Timm Nelson and four grandchildren.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Theresa (Gutzke) Burgess, and sister, Alyce (Stanley) Williams.

Service has been held, with inurnment at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Twin Cities Opera Guild, Minnesota Historical Society or the Presbyterian Homes Foundation.

