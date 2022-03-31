Bernard Koalska￼

Bernard John Koalska, 89, longtime resident of St. Paul’s Rice Street neighborhood, died Feb. 26, 2022.

Bernard attended St. Andrew’s grade school and Murray High School. He worked at Northern States Power for 35 years. He coached baseball, hockey and football at Sylvan playground and North End hockey. He was active in St. Agnes and St. Bernard’s Catholic Church Men’s Club. He enjoyed Gopher and St. John’s University hockey.

He was a veteran of the Korean War and member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Bernie was proud to be a Korean War Vet and wore his hat wherever he went. He was also a longtime member of Como Golf Club.

He was preceded in death by parents Dominic Koalska and Helen Sinna, brother Dominic Koalska, infant grandson Jack Koalska. He is survived by wife Marcia of 62 years, as well as six children: Kathleen (Duane) Roering, David (Susanne), Gregory (Paula), Susan (John Meuwisson), Michael, Matthew (Leah), 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held March 7 at Bradshaw Funeral Home, with Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church on March 8.