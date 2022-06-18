Beulah Weiss￼

Beulah Alvera Weiss, 97, died May 1, 2022. She was born in 1924 in Thief River Falls to Ole and Olga Lerol. She moved to the Twin Cities in her early 20s, where she met her husband, Frank, to whom she was married for over 70 years.

Beulah had a long and fulfilling career at 3M. She retired in 1985. She and Frank spent their retirement years traveling the world. They especially loved getting away from the long, Minnesota winter cold.

She was preceded in death by husband Frank, parents Ole and Olga and eight siblings. She is survived by children Deborah (Vern Swing) and Frank III (Michelle), four grandchildren, brother Orlin Lerol and sister-in-law Elinor Lerol.

Her service was held May 9 at Como Park Lutheran Church.