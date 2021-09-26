Big yard sale Friday and Saturday for the Bugle

Grant Abbott, a former president of the Park Bugle board of directors, and his wife Elaine Tarone will hold a huge yard sale this Friday and Saturday as a big fundraiser for the Park Bugle.

The yard sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2163 Carter Ave. (next to College Park). All sales will go to support the Bugle, Grant says.

Items for sale include, among other things, more than 600 books (fiction, poetry, history, politics, economics, psychology, philosophy, and religion), six book cases, record albums, CDs, DVDs, cassette tapes, VHS movies, tools, digital equipment, cameras, an unused safe, Chinese vase, sweaters, paintings and prints, and other items.

Grant says he wants to make sure that the Bugle remains viable, noting it plays a big role in connecting people and sustaining the community. “It’s important to not let it fade away,” he notes.