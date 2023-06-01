Bill Brady joins the Bugle

By Scott Carlson With the June issue of the newspaper, we welcome Bill Brady as the new copy editor for the Bugle. Brady, of Falcon Heights, succeeds Betsy Carlson, who has retired from the part-time post after serving for the past three years. A retired Twin Cities communications professional, Bill said he is interested in keeping his skills fresh.

In coming to the Bugle, Bill has an extensive professional dossier: He retired from U.S. Bank in 2018, where he was an assistant vice-president of communications for eight years. Previously, he spent 10 years at Cargill and 12 years at the University of Minnesota in communication roles.

Over the years, Bill also has done contract work for General Mills, WCCO-TV and Unity Unitarian Church. Since retiring, he has done some volunteer writing and editing for Hamline University’s Center for Global Environmental Education and for Interfaith Action of Greater Saint Paul (on whose board he currently serves).

Bill also has roots in Bugleland. His son played hockey in the Langford Park program and he is a regular attender of the St. Anthony Park Fourth of July parade and picnic.