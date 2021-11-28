Black has found hair salon a shear delight

By Scott Carlson

For more than 40 years, Theresa Black has been a hair stylist, working first for a barber shop, then owning and managing her own beauty salons.

Now, after doing business as Theresa’s Hair at 2233 Energy Park Drive since 1999, Black plans to retire early next year. Her lease expires at the end of January and she has her shop up for sale.

“Letting my retirement life unfold feels right,” said Black, who was in business on Snelling Avenue near University Avenue starting in 1982 before moving to her Energy Park Drive location. She is looking forward to retirement to spend more time exercising, tending to her home and visiting family in Nevada.

That Black ended up in the hair salon industry perhaps was serendipitous.

“Growing up I used to cut my dolls’ hair,” Theresa recalled, adding, “My grandma Josephine, my middle name sake, used to be a hat maker. Seems working with hair was meant to be.”

After graduating from the former Henry Sibley High School (now called Two Rivers High School), Theresa got a full-time job as a shampoo girl and receptionist at the Barbers Inc. She worked there for about three years, then quit to take a job at a bank.

“Within three months, I missed the hair industry and decided to go to barber school,” said Black, 67. “When I came out, I worked for the Barbers Inc. for another three years doing managing and training.”

Then, in 1982, at the encouragement of a relative, Black went into business for herself. While at her Snelling Avenue location, she added one of her clients as a massage therapist.

In 1999, Black found new digs.

“I always liked the Saint Anthony area and the location on Energy Park Drive came available with great parking,” she said. In 2011, she rented space to two other hair stylists.

Through the years, Black has faced some challenges.

“Our salon was closed for three months during the onset of COVID-19,” she said. “When we reopened, we added a sanitation station in the front with masks and hand sanitizers. We booked extra time in between clients to sanitize all in our stations. All worked out well going with the flow.”

Black said that facing the pandemic and other challenges, “all have been brought to the prayer table. I pray and then I trust. I let Jesus handle the biggest challenges.”

Despite being ready to retire, Theresa said she will miss the business and her clients.

“One of the best things about being a hairstylist is that you have a gift to make people look good,” she said. “You see your work making people happy!”

With her salon up for sale, Theresa said, “I would love to sell my salon to a stylist who would like to take care of my clients and keep the love and care in my salon. If you or someone that you know would be interested in buying my salon, please call me at 612-272-1997.”

