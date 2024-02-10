Breaking news: House fire claims St. Anthony Park woman

A second-floor house fire late Wednesday night in St. Anthony Park claimed the life of one woman, according to the St. Paul fire and police departments.

The blaze occurred in the 2200 block of Buford Avenue, across from Murray Middle School. The fire also left two pet dogs dead.

Media reports said another victim was taken to Region’s Hospital.

A St. Paul fire department official told the media the cause of the fire appeared to be linked to smoking.

St. Paul police were first on the scene prior to midnight Thursday and talked to one of the residents outside of the home who said another person was still inside the house. Police tried to get inside the home, but couldn’t due to heavy smoke and heat, the fire department release said.

The Bugle will update this story as more information is released or can be confirmed.

–Compiled by Bugle editor Scott Carlson