Breaking news: No SAP Arts Festival in 2021

The organizers of the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival notified the Bugle that they are cancelling the 2021 arts festival due to continuing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

They issued the following statement late Wednesday (Nov. 11):

“Based on what we know about COVID-19 today and the time it takes to

plan the arts festival, we are not able to host the event in June 2021. The Library Board voted unanimously in support of cancelling the arts festival for 2021.

Co-directors Tanya Anderson and Deanna Seppanen and the planning committee hope you all will support local artists over the holidays and also support our local library! The library is losing this annual fundraiser two years in a row because of Covid 19.

Visit sapfest.org to donate via our website. We look forward to a strong return to our community tradition in St. Anthony Park in 2022.”