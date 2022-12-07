BREAKING NEWS! Officials celebrate opening of Amber Union apartments

Falcon Heights leaders and officials with Amber Union on Thursday celebrated the opening of the 125-unit apartment complex.

The housing project is a redevelopment of the historic TIES building, a former art deco-style office complex, at 1667 Snelling Ave.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Harrison Mohagen, of Buhl Investors, said “Amber Union highlights the very best of adaptive reuse and the power of public-private partnerships. We had amazing partners that helped bring this project to fruition.

In particular, this project would not have been possible without the incredible partnership of the city of Falcon Heights.”

Amber Union is affordable at 50% of the area median income, so a household of 2 making less than $46,750 per year is eligible to live in the development, Buhl Investors officials said. This is a rare and important distinction because few units in the metro area or across the state meet this threshold – most serve people who earn at least 60% of area media income, they said.

The building, built in 1946 as the Famer’s Union Grain Terminal Association, underwent a $57 million redevelopment, transitioning the art deco building into quality apartment units with several community amenities. The onsite playground, fully equipped fitness center, community game room and skyways between the buildings are some of the investments for the tenant experience.

Individual apartment units feature historic art deco details, as well as granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances.

Buhl Investors used a mixed of local and state funds to finance redevelopment of the project and make it feasible.

Mohagen of Buhl Investors lead the redevelopment. Cushman Wakefield will provide property management services.



Harrison Mohagen, Falcon Heights council woman Melanie Leehy and Pete Deanovic are cutting the ribbon. Photos by Lou Michaels.

Information in this story provided by representatives for Buhl Investors.

Photos by Lou Micheals, Bugle freelance photographer.