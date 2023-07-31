Bruce Anderson

Bruce D. Anderson, 91, of Minneapolis, died June 2, 2023. He was born on Dec. 24, 1931 in St. Paul. He graduated from Murray High School and earned a doctorate in education from the University of Minnesota.

After graduating from the U of M, Bruce began a 46-year teaching and administrative career at his alma mater, where he was also the official game timer for the Gopher football and basketball teams, including timer for the 1992 Final Four at the Metrodome, featuring Duke and Michigan’s Fab Five.

Bruce loved to play and teach golf, and he also loved his cabin in Pequot Lakes.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Nancy (née Willson); and two daughters Kristin (Kurt) Rauschenbach and Kari (Mark) Zobel; as well as five grandchildren.

Memorials to the Pillars Foundation in Oakdale.