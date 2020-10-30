Bryn supports the Bugle and here’s why

Bryn Manion is a St. Anthony Park resident who works in book publishing and recently participated in one of the Bugle’s Community Listening panels. Her husband Sam works at the University of Minnesota and the couple has two kids in elementary school and four pets (three cats and one dog).

Bryn shared some thoughts on supporting the Bugle as we begin our annual fall fund drive.

How do you connect with the SAP community?

My main connection to the community is through my children’s school, St. Anthony Park Elementary, where I currently serve on the board of the school association (SAPSA).

What does the Bugle mean to you?

As a transplant to Minnesota and the Twin Cities, there is so much we have had to learn about our new home. The Bugle has helped fill out the stories behind local businesses, given us insight into the development projects in the area and introduced us to the who’s who working behind the scenes to make our little corner of the world a friendly and kind place to raise a family. I also rejoice in hearing strong opinions voiced about local topics!

What would you say to encourage people to support the paper?

It is a total joy to be able to support our local paper! We are delighted to receive the Bugle and delighted to help support it.