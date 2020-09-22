Bugle 2020 readership survey is here!

The Park Bugle exists to help connect, inform, inspire, and enhance participation for a healthy community.

The Bugle wants to be here supporting this community for a long time to come. Part of shaping a strong and thoughtful Bugle for the future is taking an honest look at where we are now.

We would love your input to our short questionnaire. Here is the link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Bugle2020

All survey participants who offer their contact information (which will be kept confidential) are eligible to have their names put in a drawing for a free $50 gift card to Tim and Tom’s Speedy Market.

Our survey will be also appearing in the October Bugle newspaper. You can mail your completed surveys to us at Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108 or leave them at our drop box at Park Service, 2277 Como Ave. Deadline to receive surveys will be Oct. 23.

Thanks for your help in creating a bright future for our community and the Bugle!—The Bugle board of directors