Bugle announces poetry contest winners￼

In the 12th year of our annual poetry contest during National Poetry Month, the Bugle received entries from 12 literary-minded readers.

This year, contestants were asked to write poems that drew their inspiration from the words “resilience, flexibility and perseverance.”

Dave Healy, former Park Bugle editor and a resident poet in St. Anthony Park, served as our contest judge. All of the poetry entries were passed on to Dave with no knowledge of their authors in order to preserve judging objectivity.

First place winner and the recipient of $50 is Andrea Blain for her poem titled

“Willow.” Second place finisher and the recipient of $30 is Susan Warde for her poem “All Things Come.” Third place finisher and the recipient of $20 is Matt Dahl for his poem “Metamorphosis.”

Thanks to all our contest participants. A full list of the competing poets and poems will be posted on the Bugle’s website at parkbugle.org. What follows are the three winning poems and Dave’s comments on each one:

First place

“Willow”

by Andrea Blain A tree will seem a fond forever thing, her bond to earth a promise. Fickle change treads lightly within leaves that drop, or snow that rests a moment before the buds of spring reclaim her greening arms, as birds reclaim their nests. Her grace was much beyond the branching heft of other trees; their creeping shade no match for the dappled light her quiet tendrils left… Her trunk embraced a mossy windward lean in time, her frothy fingers touched the ground And on a brittle, snow-blue winter day she whispered free and fell without a sound. Splintered but steadfast — and gentle to the end, the sky has changed forever, fallen friend.

Dave Healy: This lovely poem is framed by alliterative elements that emphasize the heartbreaking transience of living things, the “fond forever thing” giving way to the “fallen friend.” In between are evocative personifications: “greening arms” and “frothy fingers” that touch the ground. Those images will stay with me whenever I see a willow tree.