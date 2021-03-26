Bugle annual fund drive keeps growing!
By Scott Carlson
As of March 10, several hundred individual and numerous business donors and foundations have contributed $58,670 to the Bugle’s annual fall fundraiser, further smashing our campaign goal of $45,550.
We are very grateful for your outpouring of generosity and thank all of our financial supporters for your confidence as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.
While the fall fund drive is over, you can always make a donation any time during the year. You can give online at https://www.parkbugle.org or with a check, sent to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108. Every gift matters!
Now here is a list of our latest donors, from the period of Feb. 10 to March 10:
Individuals
Haley Anderson
Mary Boyd-Brent
Bill & Kirsten Bromaghim
Bjorn & Britt Gangeness
Kristina Halvorson
Erik Haugo
Mark & Janet Keel
Robert & Margaret Lietzke
Jimmy Olmstead
Sarah Reuter
Ross Walkowiak
Jay Weiner & Ann Juergens
Hans Wiersma & Kristin Dragset
Mary Zorn
Business
Ettel & Franz Building Partnership