Bugle annual fund drive keeps growing!

By Scott Carlson

As of Feb. 10, several hundred individual and numerous business donors and foundations have contributed $57,640 to the Bugle’s annual fall fundraiser, smashing our campaign goal of $45,550.

We are up another $2,600 in donations from our prior month report.

We are very grateful for your outpouring of generosity and thank all of our financial supporters for your confidence as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.

While the fall fund drive is over, you can always make a donation any time during the year. You can give online at www.parkbugle.org or with a check, sent to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108. Every gift matters!

Now here is a list of our latest donors, from the period of Jan. 13 to Feb. 10:

Individuals

Grant Abbott & Elaine Tarone

Haley Anderson

Judith Bailey

Mary Boyd-Brent

Betsy Dueholm

Bjorn & Britt Gangeness

David Gates & Mariah Reynolds

Gary Grave & Karen Lenander

Kristina Halvorson

Erik Haugo

Karl & Angela Jacobson

Rosemary Jennings

Aaron Kerr

John & Betsy Madden

Anthony & Joan Mieloch

Christopher Miller & Andrea Bell

Warren & Jo Modell

Pat & Annette Patel

Sarah Reuter

Scott Roste

William Rottschaefer

John Shepard & Suzanne Brust

Andrew Smith

Jay Weiner & Ann Juergens

Steve & Katherine Wellington

Priscilla Wyeth

Mary Zorn

Business

Falcon Heights-Lauderdal Lions Club