Bugle annual fund drive keeps growing!
By Scott Carlson
As of Feb. 10, several hundred individual and numerous business donors and foundations have contributed $57,640 to the Bugle’s annual fall fundraiser, smashing our campaign goal of $45,550.
We are up another $2,600 in donations from our prior month report.
We are very grateful for your outpouring of generosity and thank all of our financial supporters for your confidence as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.
While the fall fund drive is over, you can always make a donation any time during the year. You can give online at www.parkbugle.org or with a check, sent to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108. Every gift matters!
Now here is a list of our latest donors, from the period of Jan. 13 to Feb. 10:
Individuals
Grant Abbott & Elaine Tarone
Haley Anderson
Judith Bailey
Mary Boyd-Brent
Betsy Dueholm
Bjorn & Britt Gangeness
David Gates & Mariah Reynolds
Gary Grave & Karen Lenander
Kristina Halvorson
Erik Haugo
Karl & Angela Jacobson
Rosemary Jennings
Aaron Kerr
John & Betsy Madden
Anthony & Joan Mieloch
Christopher Miller & Andrea Bell
Warren & Jo Modell
Pat & Annette Patel
Sarah Reuter
Scott Roste
William Rottschaefer
John Shepard & Suzanne Brust
Andrew Smith
Jay Weiner & Ann Juergens
Steve & Katherine Wellington
Priscilla Wyeth
Mary Zorn
Business
Falcon Heights-Lauderdal Lions Club