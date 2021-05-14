Bugle annual fund drive nearing $60,000

As of April 15, several hundred individual and numerous business donors and foundations have contributed $59,200 to the Bugle’s annual fall fundraiser, further topping our campaign goal of $45,550.

We are very grateful for your generosity and thank all of our financial supporters for your confidence in us as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.

While the fall fund drive is officially completed, you can always make a financial donation any time during the year. You can give online at https://www.parkbugle.org or make out a check and send to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108. Every gift matters!

Now here is a list of our latest donors, from the period of March 10 to April 15:

Individuals

Haley Anderson

Mary Boyd-Brent

David & Alice Duggan

Bjorn & Britt Gangeness

Karen Gerst

Erik Haugo

Alfred & Sharon Kauth

Stewart & Kathleen McIntosh

Niccoli Caprice

Sarah Reuter

Allan Torstenson & Frances Homans

Jay Weiner & Ann Juergens

Mary Zorn

Business

Microsoft