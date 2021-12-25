Bugle annual fundraiser update

As the Bugle edges closer to wrapping up our big annual fund we have logged some 560 individual and business donors.

From the start of our current fiscal year on July 1 through Dec. 7, the Bugle has received $42,340 in contributions.

We are very grateful for your outpouring of generosity and thank all of our financial supporters for their confidence as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.

At the end of the holiday season, there is plenty of time to still join the Bugle’s fall fund drive. You can give online at www.parkbugle.org or with a check, sent to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108. Every gift matters!

With your help, the Bugle can remain vibrant in informing and building a strong and healthy community, connecting residents and making neighbors.

Now here is a list of our latest donors, from Nov. 11 through Dec. 7:

Individuals

Haley Anderson

Tracy Anderson

Anonymous

Robert & Mary Beck

Elizabeth Bedell

David Beer & Kathleen McNulty

Ron Beining

Colleen Bell

Steve Bishop & Julie Hansen Bishop

Lara Bollweg

Rachel Bowers

Mary Boyd-Brent

Maury Bramson & Claudia Neuhauser

David & Susan Brostrom

Rosann Cahill

Christopher Call & John Thomas

Jeff & Laurie Christopherson

Virginia Davini

David & Karen Davis

Craig Dunn

Paul & Kim Durkee

John Eaton & Audrey Estebo

Edward Elliott & Marla Bollig

Berkan & Marcia Endres

Linda Enterline

Matt Falbo

Thomas Fisher & Claudia Wielgorecki

Faith Fretheim

Bjorn & Britt Gangeness

Linda Gesling

Kristin Gravel

Julian & Margaret Green

David Griffin

Gregory & Mary Anne Haley

Mark & Brenda Hansen

Erik Haugo

Ellen Healy

Mary Hegge

James & Nancy Hendrickson

Russell Heuckendorf

Karen & Bob Hoyle

Ray Kirsch & Sheri Huerd

Mollie Hoben

Paul & Suzanne Humbert

Elena Izaksonas

Gary Johnson & Joan Hershbell

James Johnson

Sandra Johnson

Wendy Johnson

Nick Jordan & Debbie Smith

JoAnna Justiniano

Joanne Karvonen

Jeffrey & Gretchen Lang

Noel Larson

Virgil & Verena Larson

George & Nancy Laskaris

Sandra Lynn Lee

Ryan MacAskill

Kathy Malchow

Robert & Susan Mantell

Shannon Marting

Eamonn & Alisa Mee

Anthony & Joan Mieloch

David & Jennifer Moberg

Stacy Noll

Dennis & Paula Olander

Kathleen O’Malley

John & Laura Oyen

Beverly Pearson

Susan Perkins

Michael & Alice Phillips

Hugh Pruitt & Fariba Sanikhatam

Mary Radtke

Daniel Rebek & Mary Raeker-Rebek

Chris & Jennifer Reedy

Gary & Terry Reineccius

Sarah Reuter

Tom Reynolds & Talia Nadir

Michael & Eva Rogness

Roald & Shelley Sateren

Jon Schumacher & Mary Briggs

Gwen Schwebel

Lawrence & Susan Sheets

John Shepard & Suzanne Brust

Mark Simonson & Pat Thompson

Glen & Anna Skovholt

Charles & Myrna Smith

Kathleen Staffa

Robert & Mavis Straughn

Robert Thayer & Nancy Meade-Thayer

David Thomas

Blaine & Cindy Thrasher

Allan Torstenson & Frances Homans

Mark Trollope & Christina Kelly

Diane Vener

Frederick & Dorothy Waltz

Jay Weiner & Ann Juergens

Raymond & Elizabeth Willis

Crystal Wisen

Ned & Annette Wuertz

Ann Wynia

Nevin & Diane Young

Mary Zorn

Business

Medtronic