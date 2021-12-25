Bugle annual fundraiser update
As the Bugle edges closer to wrapping up our big annual fund we have logged some 560 individual and business donors.
From the start of our current fiscal year on July 1 through Dec. 7, the Bugle has received $42,340 in contributions.
We are very grateful for your outpouring of generosity and thank all of our financial supporters for their confidence as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.
At the end of the holiday season, there is plenty of time to still join the Bugle’s fall fund drive. You can give online at www.parkbugle.org or with a check, sent to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108. Every gift matters!
With your help, the Bugle can remain vibrant in informing and building a strong and healthy community, connecting residents and making neighbors.
Now here is a list of our latest donors, from Nov. 11 through Dec. 7:
Individuals
Haley Anderson
Tracy Anderson
Anonymous
Robert & Mary Beck
Elizabeth Bedell
David Beer & Kathleen McNulty
Ron Beining
Colleen Bell
Steve Bishop & Julie Hansen Bishop
Lara Bollweg
Rachel Bowers
Mary Boyd-Brent
Maury Bramson & Claudia Neuhauser
David & Susan Brostrom
Rosann Cahill
Christopher Call & John Thomas
Jeff & Laurie Christopherson
Virginia Davini
David & Karen Davis
Craig Dunn
Paul & Kim Durkee
John Eaton & Audrey Estebo
Edward Elliott & Marla Bollig
Berkan & Marcia Endres
Linda Enterline
Matt Falbo
Thomas Fisher & Claudia Wielgorecki
Faith Fretheim
Bjorn & Britt Gangeness
Linda Gesling
Kristin Gravel
Julian & Margaret Green
David Griffin
Gregory & Mary Anne Haley
Mark & Brenda Hansen
Erik Haugo
Ellen Healy
Mary Hegge
James & Nancy Hendrickson
Russell Heuckendorf
Karen & Bob Hoyle
Ray Kirsch & Sheri Huerd
Mollie Hoben
Paul & Suzanne Humbert
Elena Izaksonas
Gary Johnson & Joan Hershbell
James Johnson
Sandra Johnson
Wendy Johnson
Nick Jordan & Debbie Smith
JoAnna Justiniano
Joanne Karvonen
Jeffrey & Gretchen Lang
Noel Larson
Virgil & Verena Larson
George & Nancy Laskaris
Sandra Lynn Lee
Ryan MacAskill
Kathy Malchow
Robert & Susan Mantell
Shannon Marting
Eamonn & Alisa Mee
Anthony & Joan Mieloch
David & Jennifer Moberg
Stacy Noll
Dennis & Paula Olander
Kathleen O’Malley
John & Laura Oyen
Beverly Pearson
Susan Perkins
Michael & Alice Phillips
Hugh Pruitt & Fariba Sanikhatam
Mary Radtke
Daniel Rebek & Mary Raeker-Rebek
Chris & Jennifer Reedy
Gary & Terry Reineccius
Sarah Reuter
Tom Reynolds & Talia Nadir
Michael & Eva Rogness
Roald & Shelley Sateren
Jon Schumacher & Mary Briggs
Gwen Schwebel
Lawrence & Susan Sheets
John Shepard & Suzanne Brust
Mark Simonson & Pat Thompson
Glen & Anna Skovholt
Charles & Myrna Smith
Kathleen Staffa
Robert & Mavis Straughn
Robert Thayer & Nancy Meade-Thayer
David Thomas
Blaine & Cindy Thrasher
Allan Torstenson & Frances Homans
Mark Trollope & Christina Kelly
Diane Vener
Frederick & Dorothy Waltz
Jay Weiner & Ann Juergens
Raymond & Elizabeth Willis
Crystal Wisen
Ned & Annette Wuertz
Ann Wynia
Nevin & Diane Young
Mary Zorn
Business
Medtronic