Bugle April Midpoint report

COVID-19 vaccinations at State Fairgrounds

The Minnesota Department of Health is operating a federally-supported Covid vaccination site at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds now through June 19.

Vaccinations are by appointment only for people living in eligible in various Twin Cities postal zip codes. In Ramsey County, the eligible zip codes are: 55101, 55102, 55103, 55104, 55106, 55107, 55109, 55113, 55117, 55119, 55126, 55127, 55128, 55130, 55144, 55146, 55155.

Approximate vaccination site hours are Tuesdays, noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Mondays.

Parking is provided on site at the lot south of Como Avenue and west of Snelling Avenue; entrance and exit on Como Avenue. .

For more information, visit State Fair Vaccine / COVID-19 Updates and Information

Rebuilding University Avenue

Nicolle Goodman, director of the Saint Paul Department of Planning and Economic Development, and Chad Kulas, executive director of the Midway Chamber of Commerce, will discuss “Rebuilding University Avenue” at a free virtual program of the League of Women Voters St. Paul at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Speakers will talk about what is being done to rebuild University Avenue following riots that erupted less than a year ago after the killing of George Floyd and resulted in more than $88 million in damage to properties and businesses along the commercial corridor.

In the interest of public health and safety, this program will be a virtual event. The event will be available via Zoom and also will be shown on LWVSP’s Facebook page. Interested participants can register on Zoom at this link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UQwezKJoR-S4sR9T4J4Yhw

Marcelo Castillo book discussion

Award-winning author Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will lead an online discussion of his memoir, “Children of the Land”on Thursday, April 22 at 7 pm as part of the St. Paul Public Library’s Read Brave St. Paul series. Free copies of his book are available at the St. Anthony Park Branch Library

Castillo, who was born in Mexico in 1988, was the first undocumented person to earn an MFA from the prestigious Helen Zell Writers Program at the University of Michigan. His memoir recounts the story of his family divided by two cultures.

The book discussion, which is open to all, is sponsored by the St. Anthony Park Branch Library Association in cooperation with the Friends of the St. Paul Library. You can register online or contact SAPLibAssn@gmail.com for more information.

Read Brave is presented in collaboration with the city of Saint Paul, The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, Saint Paul Public Schools and Irreducible Grace Foundation. The books are available through the generosity of Minnesota’s Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund and the Saint Paul Saints.

Falcon Heights to consider dropping speed limits

Legislative changes in cities’ authority over speed limits have prompted Falcon Heights officials to revisit traffic speed concerns.

State policy changes in 2019 gave cities more authority to change a speed limit on a city street, although rules for county roads and state highways remain the same.

Falcon Heights posted an online survey for residents in April to gauge interest in speed limit changes.

The survey text reads, in part, “The City is considering modifying speed limits on neighborhood roads from 30 mph to 20 mph. The Cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis recently adopted 20 mph speed limits on residential roads citywide based on their stated goals of reducing pedestrian fatalities to zero. The Falcon Heights initiative is intended to create consistency with neighboring cities, as well as to promote safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and anyone who uses the streets.”

—Anne Holzman

Bugle photo gallery

Spring is in the air. And that means trees and various plants are beginning to bud. St. Anthony Park resident Gabrielle Lawrence captured some of that beauty this past week.

Photo by: Gabrielle Lawrence

