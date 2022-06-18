Bugle boasts photo booth at Chroma Zone arts kick-off

Board directors and staff from the Park Bugle participated in last month’s 2022 Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival summer kick-off with a photo booth.

A variety of folks, young to old, stopped at the Bugle’s booth to get “framed” for posterity. The action took place on Saturday afternoon, May 21 for the family-friendly event and art mural kick-off that included

art demos, music, bike and bus mural tours, maker’s market, food trucks, beer gardens, hands-on activities and more.

The mural festival kick-off took place at Bradford and Endicott streets, north of Wycliff Street. Local hosts included Deneen Pottery, Urban Growler Brewing Co. and Bang Brewing Company.