Bugle donors’ fundraising update￼
By Scott Carlson
As the Bugle plunges into the heart of our annual fall fund drive, it’s worth repeating that our healthy operations are greatly buoyed by the strong support we receive from scores of individuals and business donors.
As of Oct. 16, the Bugle had received $12,776 in donations for fiscal 2022-23. Our fall fundraising campaign continues in earnest through the end of December.
Thank you everyone, so far, for your financial support and confidence as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.
You can give online at parkbugle.org or with a check sent to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108. Every gift matters.
Donors who have contributed to the Bugle from Sept 9 to Oct. 16:
