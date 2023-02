Bugle donors fundraising update

By Scott Carlson

While the Bugle’s annual fall fundraiser is completed, the newspaper accepts donations at any time during the year.

It’s worth noting the newspaper’s healthy operations are greatly buoyed by the strong support we receive from scores of individuals and business donors.

As of Jan. 11, the Bugle had received $42,950 in donations for fiscal 2022-23.

Thank you everyone for your financial support and confidence as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.

You can give online at parkbugle.org or with a check sent to The Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108. Every gift matters!