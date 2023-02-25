Bugle donors fundraising update
By Scott Carlson
While the Bugle’s annual fall fundraiser is completed, the newspaper accepts donations at any time during the year. As of Feb. 8, the Bugle had received $45,500 in donations in fiscal 2022-23.
Thank you everyone for your financial support and confidence as the Bugle strives to produce great journalism that informs readers and supports the communities of St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.
You can give online at parkbugle.org or with a check sent to The Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul, MN 55108. Every gift matters!
Donors who contributed from Jan. 12 to Feb. 8, 2023:
Individuals
Judith Bailey
Howard & Jane Bergstrom
Mary Boyd-Brent
Claudia Daly
Vincent & Kathleen Digiorno
David & Alice Duggan
Sharon Dzik
Bjorn & Britt Gangeness
Erik Haugo
James Jernberg
Aaron Kerr
Stephen & Beth Magistad
Thomas Ososki
Judy Peterson
Max Sanders & Sarah Reuter
Erica Schumacher
Helen Warren
Jay Weiner & Ann Juergens
Steve & Katherine Wellington
Mary Zorn
Businesses
Bole
Nico Tacos
Naughty Greek
The Makery
The Little Wine Shoppe