Bugle launches annual fund drive
Please financially support the St. Anthony Park Bugle as we kick off our annual fund drive in October.
The Park Bugle began in 1974 and became a nonprofit newspaper a year later, when Andrew Boss, Gerald McKay and Joseph Skovholt signed the articles of incorporation that brought Park Press Inc. into being.
The Bugle is still run by a board of volunteers and distributed free. Our continued healthy operations are buoyed by strong support from more than 400 individual and business donors. Donations are 100% tax deductible.
Please go to parkbugle.org and look for the “donate” button, or send a check to The Park Bugle, PO Box 8126, St. Paul 55108. Every gift matters!