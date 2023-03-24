Bugle March Midpoint report

Here is the latest “Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some local news and information, since the publication of our March issue

“March Mellow” at SAP Elementary School

On Monday, March 6, the St. Anthony Park Elementary community kicked-off “March Mellow,” a three-week refresh of school routines and celebration of positive community behavior.

To honor the month’s emphasis, a small group of 5th grade students built a huge snowman on March 6th and named it “March Mellow” at recess. Photo by Gina Hass.

Principal Karen Duke explained, “We have been recognizing both whole classes and individual students for their positive contributions to our respectful, responsible and safe – and mellow – community.”

SAPSA plant pre-Sale is online, March 18-31

The St. Anthony Park School Association will be hosting its annual plant sale this spring. Sales from all plants and seeds will benefit students and programs at St. Anthony Park Elementary School.

The popular plant pre-sale will open for online orders (sapsaplants.square.site) on Saturday, March 18 and will remain open until Friday, March 31. Online orders will be available for pickup at Langford Park on Tuesday, May 16.

Place orders now to ensure quantity and availability. The pre-sale features a variety of annuals, perennials, baskets, herbs, patio pots, shrubs and seeds.

The in-person plant sale will be held May 17 and 18 at Langford Park (look for the tents!) rain or shine. The SAPSA Plant Sale features a variety of veggies, herbs, annuals, perennials, pre-planted baskets and seeds.

Seeking people for 4th in the Park Organizing Committee

The 4th of July Parade and Picnic has been held for 75 plus consecutive years. It is the longest running and only Independence Day parade left in St. Paul. This is an all-volunteer run event that attracts more than 4,000 spectators per year. The 4th in the Park celebration is a fun-filled event celebration of community, featuring events for the entire family.

The 4th in the Park committee is seeking four seeking energetic people for its Organizing Committee. The new Organizing Committee members will work alongside existing committee members to learn how the event comes together for the 2023 celebration.

The group is seeking members with excellent communication, organizational and project management skills. The goal is to add committee members to share in the workload and allow long-time serving members to phase out from their positions in the future.

Estimated Time Commitment:

Monthly meetings November – April, bi-monthly meetings May – July

Duties on July 4th

Thank you for considering this great opportunity. Please email 4thinthepark@gmail.com if interested.

Submitted by Julie Drechsler, executive director of the St. Anthony Park Community Foundation.

Box Fort Challenge winner

Bugle social media specialist Laura Adrian recently announced the winners of the cat Box Fort Challenge at Cat aMewsement store in Milton Square and took pictures.

Main builder was Lenore Binkley with her main helper Jo Binkley.

Lenore’s beloved kitty is Butler “Thud” Binkley.

The first-place winner won $100 gift card and a trophy.

Coming in the April Bugle

The April edition of the Bugle will soon be reaching you in the mail and by distribution drop points around the community. Here is a preview of some of our stories:

After months of negotiations, Falcon Heights was in the final phase of acquiring Community Park from the University of Minnesota in March. The Falcon Heights City Council voted unanimously in February to proceed with buying the site for about $1.1 million.

This summer the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival will mark its 54th

year, with three new co-chairs leading the event. Neighbors and friends Anna Gaseitsiwe, (owner of The Makery), Ericha Gudmastad (marketing strategist) and Natalie Georgieff (structural engineer) are sharing the work of directing the festival.

The Bugle is recognizing winners for our 13th annual poetry contest. Our contest is being held in conjunction with National Poetry Month.

League of Women Voters program March 28

The League of Women Voters- St. Paul will hold a Zoom virtual meeting from 7 to 8 p.m., March 28 on the innovative approach being implemented for water management at the Highland Bridge project at the site of the former St. Paul Ford truck assembly plant.

Presenting speaker will be Bob Fossum, monitoring and research division manager at the Capitol Region Watershed.

This will be a virtual event. Interested participants can register on Zoom at this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RpnE-bqmQV2zMrAnLiKs3g

The Zoom webinar will also be closed captioned and livestreamed on LWVSP’s Facebook page.

Compiled by Bugle managing editor Scott Carlson.