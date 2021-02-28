Bugle poetry contest back again

By Scott Carlson

Bugle managing editor

We have issued our challenge! But will you submit your rhyme in time?

With spring on the horizon, the Bugle is conducting its 11th annual poetry contest in conjunction with National Poetry Month in April.

In a world of constant flux and uncertainty, poetry offers the chance to quiet our souls, to pause and to reflect. Poetry gives us the chance to tap into our emotions and thoughts. Also, poetry also can be just plain fun. It is whatever you want to make it.

This year, for the first time, we will have two divisions, adult and high school, with a first-place winner in each category receiving $50 and publication of their poems in our April issue of the Bugle. We will also publish the second- and third-place winning entries from each division.

Here are our contest guidelines:

• We want to read poems that address adversity, challenge, change, endurance and/or perseverance.

• Poems can take any form you choose.

• The words “adversity,” “challenge,” “endurance,” “change” or “perseverance” do not have to appear in your poem. Use them to draw inspiration to go in any direction they take you,

• The contest is limited to one entry per person. Deadline to receive entries is Tuesday, March 9.

The contest is open to all Bugle readers. Current Bugle employees, Park Press board members and their families are not eligible to enter.

Send poems to editor@parkbugle.org and put “Poetry contest” in the subject line.

Poems will be judged anonymously by a local poet. So, sharpen those pencils, fire up your laptop or whatever tool you use to compose and let the poetry flow.