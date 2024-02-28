Bugle poetry contest returns for another year

By Scott Carlson

Get ready dear readers. Spring is just around the corner.

And that means the Bugle is conducting its 14th annual poetry contest in conjunction with National Poetry Month in April.

In a world of constant flux and uncertainty, poetry offers the chance to quiet our souls, to pause and to reflect.

This year we are asking contestants to draft poems drawing inspiration from the words “civility” and “gratitude.” The deadline for all poems, which must be submitted by email, is 5 p.m. Friday, March 8.

Our contest is open to all people, high school age and older, with the first-place winner receiving $50 and publication of their poem in our April issue of the Bugle. We will also publish the second- and third-place winning entries.

Here are our contest guidelines:

• We want to read poems that address civility and/or gratitude.

• Poems can take any form you choose.

• The words “civility” and “grati­tude” do not have to appear in your poem. Use them to draw inspiration and take your poem in any direction.

• The contest is limited to one entry per person. Deadline to receive entries is Friday, March 8.

• The contest is open to all Bugle readers. Current Bugle employees, Park Press board members and their families are not eligible to enter.

• Send poems to editor@parkbugle.org.

• In the subject line of your email, please put in the words “Poetry contest entry.” And please send all poems via email.

Poems will be judged anonymously by a local poet. So, sharpen those pencils, fire up your laptops or whatever tools you use to compose and let the poetry flow.