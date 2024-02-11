Bugle snags Minnesota Newspaper Association awards

The Minnesota Newspaper Association on Thursday (Feb. 1) announced the Park Bugle as the recipient of six awards in the trade group’s 2022-23 Better Newspaper Contest.

The Bugle won first place, in its circulation category, for advertising excellence. It also snagged second-place finishes for general excellence, hard news reporting-coverage of courts and crime, typography and design, best advertisement and self-promotion or house ad.

“These awards reflect our staff’s talent and dedication to produce high quality journalism for our readers,” said Bugle managing editor Scott Carlson. “We strive to provide comprehensive news and information to the community that helps turn readers into neighbors.”

In a special honor, the MNA welcomed Carlson as one of five new inductees into its Half Century Club. The club recognizes these members for 50 or more years of service to the newspaper profession.

The awards presentation took place last Thursday (Feb. 2) at the MNA’s latest annual convention. In the professional division, there were several hundred contestants vying for honors in more than 30 newspaper categories.

The Bugle has a circulation of about 9,200 copies. All photos below are by Lou Michaels.