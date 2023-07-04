Bugle social media contest — considering gratitude

By Laura Adrian

During July, the Bugle is having a social media contest.

Our theme is “Gratitude,” and we are inviting readers to send up to three photos that relate to this theme.

As a mindfulness teacher, I often contemplate how people can focus their attention in ways that cultivate positivity. Unless we intentionally step back and notice what there is to appreciate, we often focus on what’s lacking and what’s missing.

One of the initial presentations I delivered to a local corporation was on the power of gratitude and its potential to enhance mental well-being, reduce stress and increase happiness.

Additionally, gratitude fosters a sense of belonging, trust and appreciation, thereby improving relationships. Moreover, gratitude has the remarkable ability to strengthen community bonds and promote a sense of unity. It also boosts self-esteem and self-worth, enabling us to recognize our own strengths and accomplishments when we acknowledge the positive aspects of our lives.

By showing appreciation for our neighborhoods, local businesses and the individuals who contribute to the thriving of our community, we create a shared sense of gratitude and togetherness. Gratitude is a simple practice that can set good into motion.

It’s important to note that gratitude is not sugarcoating difficult situations. Rather, it is about recognizing the multitude of perspectives one can adopt in any given moment. Sometimes, gratitude empowers us to feel better, tap into our creativity and become more resilient.

With all the benefits that come from gratitude, we are excited to announce our social media gratitude contest throughout the month of July.

We invite you to share your photos taken during July that express the theme of gratitude. At the end of the month, we will showcase the submitted photos on social media, with the hope of fostering a collective wave of gratitude within the community and beyond. As an added incentive, we will be awarding prizes (to be determined) to the top photos.

Here’s how to enter:

• Submit up to three photos that capture the essence of “gratitude,” along with a brief description or caption.

• Submissions will be evaluated based on creativity, composition and relevance to the theme.

• To submit your photos, either tag us on social media (Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter) or email them to Laura at Laura.Adrian@ParkBugle.org.

• “Like” or “follow” the Park Bugle on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

We will be accepting submissions until July 31.

Not only will people submitting the top photos receive exciting prizes, but they may also be featured on our social media channels and in the print edition of the Park Bugle. The winners will be selected based on creativity, originality and overall impression.

Celebrate the lens of gratitude and the beauty it brings to our community. We look forward to seeing your submissions!

Laura Adrian is the social media specialist for the Bugle. You can reach her at laura.adrian@parkbugle.org.