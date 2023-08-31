Bugle social media contest focused on gratitude

By Laura Adrian

In a world filled with digital connections, harnessing the power of social media to bring our community closer is a delightful endeavor.

We’re reaching out to you, our valued readers, to join in the conversation and add your unique perspective!

In July, we embarked on a heartwarming journey known as “Lens of Gratitude.” This initiative invited everyone to embrace life’s beauty by focusing on moments of gratitude.

Amidst the constant barrage of news highlighting challenges and deficits, our contest endeavored to shift our gaze towards the positive, ensuring that joy isn’t overlooked.

Our community response was heartening, with participants submitting a total of eight captivating photos. We extend our sincere gratitude to Michael Smith of Carter Frame Shop for stepping forward as the contest judge.

Among the stunning submissions, one photograph stood out—an endearing image of two siblings at the headwaters of the Mississippi River, captured by Deanna Spanjers.

As a token of appreciation for their wonderful contribution, the talented duo will be awarded two complimentary passes to the whimsical world of Can Can Wonderland. Additionally, they will enjoy two free mini-golf sessions at this charming venue, all thanks to the generous donation from Can Can Wonderland.

We’re thrilled to showcase the remaining entries on our social media platforms, celebrating the creativity and gratitude that reside within our community.

If you’re a local business eager to play a role in future contests by donating prizes, we warmly welcome your participation. Reach out to Laura at laura.adrian@parkbugle.org to explore the possibilities.

Together, through the lens of gratitude and the power of community, we can continue to foster connections that enrich our lives. Stay tuned for more initiatives and engaging conversations right here in the Park Bugle newspaper.

Laura Adrian is the social media specialist for the Bugle.