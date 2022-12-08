Burton Carlsted-Gillis, 83, of Grand Marais., died Oct. 29, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Burt and his wife Kim loved to run, bike, Nordic ski, hike and travel.

He is survived by Kim, his loving wife of 40 years; and brothers and sisters- in-law Tom (Carol) Dreon, Gayle Dreon, Kathy (Gordy) Nellis, Nancy Simkunas, David Carlsted. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers David and James Dreon.

A memorial service was held Nov. 7, 2022, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church. A second memorial service was set for Nov. 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hovland, Minnesota. Memorials to either church or the Nordic Ski organization of your choice.