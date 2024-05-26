Carter Avenue Frame Shop sponsors St. Anthony Park map

By Eli Dahmah

With the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival approaching, Michael Smith, owner of the Carter Avenue Frame Shop, wanted to find a special way to support the annual summer festival.

A friend of Smith recommended he contact Stefanie Kiihn, a local artist who creates hand-drawn maps of various St. Paul neighborhoods, and commissioned her to draw a map of St. Anthony Park. Kiihn created a map for Smith to frame and auction off in support of the arts festival.

Kiihn said she enjoyed looking into the history of St. Anthony Park to create the map.

“What I like to do is dig into the history of neighborhoods to get a sense of how they have changed over time,” Kiihn said. “So, with the St. Anthony Park map, it was exciting to see the differences from pre-development to what it is today.”

Anna Gaseitsiwe, owner of The Makery and director of the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival, said Smith contacted her to see if they would be interested in featuring the piece at the festival.

“A few months ago, Michael asked if we would be interested in this. He told us he had already commissioned it,” Gaseitsiwe said. “We got together and talked about how we could incorporate this map into the festival.”

Gaseitsiwe said she managed a history tent at another festival when she lived in Washington, D.C., and was excited to use that experience to feature the SAP map and the neighborhood history.

“This year is really exciting because it is the 55th anniversary of the arts festival, the 50th anniversary of the Bugle and the 90th anniversary of the St. Anthony Park Branch Library Association,” Gaseitsiwe said. “It just felt like the map could serve as an anchor for this history booth.”

Gaseitsiwe also created a timeline banner with the help of some community members to showcase the history of the neighborhood. The tent will also feature a book of stories, photos and illustrations from community members in St. Anthony Park.

Kiihn will be at the festival and will have prints of the map available for purchase. All proceeds from the auction of the original framed map, as well as a portion of the proceeds from the print sales, will be used to support the festival.

Stefanie Kiihn’s map is framed and hanging in the Carter Avenue Frame Shop. Photo by Eli Dahmah. St. Anthony Park Branch Library, home of the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival. Photo by Eli Dahmah.

Eli Dahmah is a journalism student at the University of Minnesota and an intern writer for the Bugle.