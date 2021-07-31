Celebrating the Fourth of July!

With the COVID-19 pandemic easing off this year, the St. Anthony Park 4th in the Park Committee was able to bring back, in person, a number of Fourth of July activities.

The plethora of events included two- and four-mile races, music at Langford Park and the annual Fourth of July parade along Como Avenue. Participants in the parade included the Langford girls hockey team and the Junior ROTC.

Down at Langford Park, the SAP Community Foundation presented its annual Spirit in the Park award to Molly Breen, director of the St. Anthony Park Community Nursery School.