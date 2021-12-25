Changes ahead for SAP hardware store

By Sarah CR Clark

On Dec. 1, the “Ace” sign outside of Frattallone’s hardware store at 2286 Como Ave came down.

All 22 of the Twin Cities locations of Frattallone’s ended their relationship with the Ace Hardware Corporation on Nov. 30 after being sold to Tennessee’s Central Network Retail Group.

Beginning immediately, shoppers at Frattallone’s will notice a few small changes to the Como Ave­nue space: Employees will sport new uniforms, store signage will change and Ace products will be replaced with differently branded counterparts.

According to store manager Paul Modzelewski, the store’s new name will be Frattallone’s Hardware & Garden.

Ace coupons will be honored for a while still and Modzelewski promised that a new rewards program will be made available as soon as possible.

The Central Network Retail Group, which bought the Frattallone’s stores in November, owns 139 hardware stores and lumber yards in 16 states. According to an article in Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, previous owners Tom and Mike Frattallone will have “leadership roles with both local Frattallone’s brand and Central Network Retail Group.”

Tom and Mike co-owned the Frattallone’s brand with their father, Larry. The first Frattallone’s store opened in 1975 in Arden Hills.

Sarah CR Clark lives in St. Anthony Park and is a regular freelance writer for the Bugle.