Changing Times book group adds Library as a co-host

The Changing Times book group, hosted by Transition Town – All St. Anthony Park since 2022, now has a second sponsor, the St. Paul Public Library.

In an effort to bring their discussions to a wider audience, the group’s bi-monthly meetings are being held at the St. Anthony Park Library branch on Como Avenue.

“We’re living in an era of deep transition: environmental, social, economic and political,” said Mindy Keskinen, a book editor and volunteer with Transition Town. “The Changing Times book group offers a way to connect with neighbors to explore the opportunities of these times.”

Occasionally, the club’s meetings feature visits from the authors. Such is the case for the next meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, when Don Hall will speak. Hall is author of The Regeneration Handbook (New Society, 2024) and also training coordinator for the International Transition Network. He is touring the country this summer with a Regenerative Communities Roadshow (info at evolutionarychange.org/tour).

“This browsable book is an antidote to feelings of overload,” Keskinen said. “In Hall’s words, it’s a path to a new type of activism based on universal patterns of transformation, expansion, wholeness and balance.”

The Regeneration Handbook is brand new and not yet in libraries. Copies can be borrowed from Transition Town by sending an email to Communications@TransitionASAP.org. More information is on the Transition Town Facebook event page.

–Submitted by Mindy Keskinen, of Transition Town-All St. Anthony Park.