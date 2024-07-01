Monday, July 1, 2024
Transition Town News

Changing Times book group adds Library as a co-host

27 Jun 2024

The Changing Times book group, hosted by Transition Town – All St. Anthony Park since 2022, now has a second sponsor, the St. Paul Public Library.

In an effort to bring their discussions to a wider audience, the group’s bi-monthly meetings are being held at the St. Anthony Park Library branch on Como Avenue.

         “We’re living in an era of deep transition: environmental, social, economic and political,” said Mindy Keskinen, a book editor and volunteer with Transition Town. “The Changing Times book group offers a way to connect with neighbors to explore the opportunities of these times.”

         Occasionally, the club’s meetings feature visits from the authors. Such is the case for the next meeting at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, when Don Hall will speak. Hall is author of The Regeneration Handbook (New Society, 2024) and also training coordinator for the International Transition Network. He is touring the country this summer with a Regenerative Communities Roadshow (info at evolutionarychange.org/tour). 

         “This browsable book is an antidote to feelings of overload,” Keskinen said. “In Hall’s words, it’s a path to a new type of activism based on universal patterns of transformation, expansion, wholeness and balance.”        

         The Regeneration Handbook is brand new and not yet in libraries. Copies can be borrowed from Transition Town by sending an email to Communications@TransitionASAP.org. More information is on the Transition Town Facebook event page.

         –Submitted by Mindy Keskinen, of Transition Town-All St. Anthony Park.

Leave a Reply

Upcoming Events

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

4th in the Park

Langford Park 30 Langford Park, Minnesota, United States

It’s almost that special time of year again, where you pull out your flag, grab your lawn chair and put on your red, white and blue…because the annual 4th in...

Read More

Free

St. Anthony Park Community Band July 4th Concert

Como Lakeside Pavilion 1360 Lexington Parkway N., St. Paul, Minnesota, United States

Free Noon concert at the Como Lakeside Pavilion featuring music of American composers

Free

Shake your sillies out! playtime

St. Anthony Park Branch Library 2245 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, State, United States

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays, March 1, 8 and 15. Story, stretching, movement and lots of fun in the library’s auditorium for children ages 2 to 5. Little ones can...

Read More

Upcoming Bugle Deadlines

Here are our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early.

Please note our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper may take up to several business days. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are usually completed two to three days after publication.

  • August: Deadline, July 10
  • September (Back to school): Deadline, Aug. 8
  • October (Food & Drink): Deadline, Sept. 1
SUBMIT your story

Get Our Newsletter

Local Sponsors