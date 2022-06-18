Charles Gierke￼

Charles “Chuck” Henry Gierke, 77, died April 9, 2022, at his home in Falcon Heights.

Chuck earned an associate degree from Bismarck Junior College, then a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Dakota.

Chuck moved to Stillwater, where he worked for over 40 years for major companies: 3M, Univac, Unisys, Veritas, finally retiring from Symantec Corporation in 2007.

He enjoyed a remarkable career as Minnesota’s oldest snowboarder, and, mastered windsurfing on area lakes, as well as on Lake Garda in Italy and Lake Arenal in Costa Rica.

He recognized that his enjoyment came with an obligation, generously passing his enthusiasm on to upcoming generations, as a coach of grade school and junior high soccer and softball teams.

His body was donated to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota Medical School for the advancement of medical education and research.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father and is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughter Abbey (Rick), his son Charlie (Gwen), and five grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for May 28 at the White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church. His remains will be cremated and scattered over the graves of his parents in Bismarck. Memorials to Sitting Bull College in Fort Yates, N.D.; Heifer International; Second Harvest; or your favorite charity.