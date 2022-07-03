Charlotte Nelson￼

Charlotte Morben Nelson, Roseville, died May 28, 2022. She was born on Dec. 31, 1924, in Barnesville, to Gladys (Braton) and Paul Morben, and grew up in St. Cloud with her three sisters.

She met her husband Donald Nelson while they were attending the St. Cloud Teachers College. They were married in 1945 and moved with their three children to Falcon Heights in 1962. Charlotte worked for the Sperry Corporation until retirement, when they relocated to Maplewood.

Charlotte is survived by daughters Renee Scholen (Ken) and Paula Cronquist (Randy), son Bradley Nelson, sister Gwen Scheerer, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald and sisters Norma Jean and Shirlee.

A memorial service was scheduled June 21 at New Life Church in Roseville. Memorials are preferred to the family.