Clara Forliti Trumble, 92, died June 1, 2022. She had lived in the Como Park area her entire life.

She is survived by children, Ray (Barb) Forliti, Mark (Cheryl) Forliti, Julie Forliti (Scott) Olson; eight grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 10 at Holy Childhood Church, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Association or National Kidney Foundation.