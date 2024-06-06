Thursday, June 6, 2024
Come to Bugle annual meeting

31 May 2024

By Helen Warren

The board and staff of the Park Bugle warmly invite readers to attend our annual meeting on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m. The annual meeting will be held at the Ciceron offices located at 2412 Valentine Ave W. in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

At the annual meeting, the Park Bugle Board will elect new officers, adopt its budget for 2024-25 and confer with readers about suggestions for improving coverage. This year, we will also celebrate the Park Bugle’s 50th anniversary.

As we close out the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Bugle board also bids farewell to Kristin Wiersma and Rosann Cahill as they complete their terms. Both provided key strategic guidance and abundant energy. Please come to toast Kristin and Rosann and thank them for their efforts.

The annual meeting is public because the Park Bugle is a community enterprise. Its mission, “to turn readers into neighbors” is best fulfilled when readers and supporters confer directly with the Park Bugle’s board and staff.

If you are feeling unsure about attending, invite a friend to accompany you.

For more information or encouragement to attend, please email Helen Warren, Park Bugle Board President, at hbwarren65@gmail.com. 

Helen Warren lives in St. Anthony Park and is chairperson of the Park Bugle board of directors

Upcoming Bugle Deadlines

Here are our Bugle deadlines for the next three issues. As always, we appreciate when writers and readers submit their articles early.

Please note our publication dates represent when the newspapers go out for delivery. Mail distribution of the paper may take up to several business days. Meanwhile, bulk drop-offs of the paper around town are usually completed two to three days after publication.

  • July (Graduation Recognition): Deadline, June 12
  • August: Deadline, July 10
  • September (Back to school): Deadline, Aug. 8
