Como class of 2022 celebrates graduation￼

Seniors from the Class of 2022 and their families were busy celebrating accomplishments in early June. Graduation took place on June 7 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul.

Senior Ikram Mohamed served as the hostess for the ceremony, senior Cece Ler provided the student address and senior guidance counselor Becky Mendoza gave the staff commencement address.

The Como band performed the processional, choir members sang the national anthem and Principal Kirk Morris conferred the diplomas. The annual senior barbecue was hosted by the Como Park Booster Club during the seniors last day of school on June 3. The festive celebration on a warm, sunny day was a well-earned memory for the class of ’22 who endured so much missed time together during the pandemic.

— Eric Erickson