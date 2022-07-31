Como Community Council News￼

District 10

Many thanks!!

It’s been a whirlwind few months at the Como Community Council. We’ve had lake clean-ups, blood drives, community gardening events, Como tree trek, new community events at North Dale and Orchard Rec Centers and our annual ice cream social on July 8.

Thank you to everyone who has helped with planning and carrying out District 10 events and programming, and also to event participants. Also, kudos to our financial sponsors, in-kind donors and community donors. Those include Thrivent, TopLine Federal Credit Union, Hmong College Prep Academy, Como Park Language and Arts, Bethel Lutheran, North Suburban Kiwanis and Subtext Books. Community members can donate to our events fund at bit.ly/D10EventsFund.

Tilden Harvest Festival coming Sept. 10

The Como Community Council will be hosting a Harvest Festival at Tilden Park from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. All are invited to this free event.

If you’re interested in volunteering for this event, check out district10comopark.org/sd1event.

Community Meetings Schedule

The District 10 meetings schedule is changing.

Starting in August, the District 10 board and its three committees—Neighborhood Relations, Environment and Land Use—will hold meetings on just two instead of four different nights during the month. The goal is to make it easier for community members to attend multiple meetings and participate in more discussions, according to Shevek McKee, District 10 executive director.

“We’ll have more focused agendas, and we’ll have greater flexibility to hold working meetings on specific projects,” McKee said. “The District 10 board will have more time to spend in the community and host community building events. We’ll be able to consistently offer hybrid meetings for community members to attend in person or continue attending via Zoom. We’ll also have increased capacity to hold special meetings for topics that need more time.”

A trial period for the new meeting schedule will run through the end of 2022, McKee said.

“In December, we’ll gather community and board feedback on the new meeting schedule. We’ll make any necessary adjustments to the schedule starting in January and announce those changes to the community through all of our communication channels.”

Starting in August, the Environment Committee and the Neighborhood Relations Committee will meet on the first Wednesday of each month.

• Environment Committee: 6 to 7:15 p.m.

• Neighborhood Relations Committee: 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Land Use Committee and District 10 Board will meet on the third Tuesday of each month.

• Land Use Committee: 6 to 7:15 p.m.

• District 10 Board: 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

For further details about meeting dates and times, go to District10ComoPark.org. All District 10 board and committee meetings are open to the public.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Como Community Council executive director.