Como community council news￼

District 10

Ensuring a State Fair time!

The State Fair is once again upon us in District 10. Many longtime residents are aware the city of St. Paul has a special “Parking Overlay District,” generally between Snelling and Hamline avenues, during the fair that allows and regulates things like yard parking, street vending and merchandise peddling.

The District 10 Como Community Council has a “Neighbor’s Guide” to these special rules and regulations, including detailed maps of the overlay district and who to call to report violations. You can find the guide at District10ComoPark.org/Fairgrounds.

Tilden Harvest Festival Sept. 10

The Como Community Council will host a harvest festival at Tilden Park from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. All are invited to this free community event.

If you’re interested in volunteering for this event, check out district10comopark.org/sd1event.

Volunteers sought for Citywide drop-off event

A refuse and recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 17 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. District 10 helps the city of St. Paul coordinate the event.

The city of St. Paul partners with local district councils to organize annual citywide drop-off events for residents to properly dispose of large refuse items and recyclable materials not collected via the residential recycling program.

Volunteers get a voucher for a free drop-off. If you’re interested in volunteering please sign-up in the link below or email district10@district10comopark.org.

View the accepted items list, rates, and more at District10ComoPark.org/CitywideDropoff.

Lake Como cleanup Oct. 8

District 10 is planning the next Lake Como cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 8. This event, in partnership with the Capitol Region Watershed District, will focus on the shoreline and lake itself.

District 10 provides trash grabbers, rakes, buckets, nets, trash bags and nitrile gloves for those who need them. Or, feel free to provide your own gear. Registration (before Oct. 7) is not required, but it helps in planning and communicating if changes arise. Register and find out more at District10ComoPark.org/Como-Clean-Up.

District 10 meetings schedule

The District 10 monthly meeting schedule has changed! The trial period began in August and will continue through the end of the year. In December, the district will gather community and board feedback on the new meeting schedule. Any adjustments to the schedule will be made in January.

• Environment Committee: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7

• Neighborhood Relations Committee: 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7

• Land Use Committee: 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20

• District 10 Board: 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20

All District 10 board and committee meetings are open to the public and have space for community members to bring topics for discussion. For further details, go to District10ComoPark.org.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Como Community Council executive director.