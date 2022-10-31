Como community council news￼

District 10

Como curb clean-up continues

The District 10 Como Community Council is partnering with the Capitol Region Watershed District for the 2022 Como Curb Cleanup program.

When it rains, leaves on streets release nutrients into the water that flows into storm drains and the lake. There it becomes food for invasive algae. Studies have shown that sweeping up the leaves that sit against the curb where this stormwater/ice melt flows is surprisingly effective in reducing this damage.

Join more than 100 neighbors in sweeping your curb once a week this fall to help keep Como Lake clean. Learn more and register as an “official” participant to help District 10 track its effectiveness here on the D10 website: District10ComoPark.org/Como-Clean-Up.

Subdistrict 1 board vacancy

Interested in getting more involved with the Como Community Council?

The District 10 board has a vacant seat to fill in a subdistrict 1 (west of Hamline Avenue and north of the BNSF railroad tracks). To be considered for the board, submit an application at bit.ly/D10Application.

Vacancies are filled by the board and all appointed board seats are automatically included in the next annual elections.

If you have any questions or would like to know more about being a board member, go to our website at District10ComoPark.org/Elections or reach out to district10@district10comopark.org.

Upcoming license applications/renewals

• Carter’s BP (623 Como Ave): Gas station license is up for renewal Dec. 29. Anyone with input should email the Como Community Council or the St. Paul City Council Ward 5 office: ward5@ci.stpaul.mn.us.

• Speedway (950 Lexington Parkway): Gas station and malt off-sale licenses are up for renewal Dec. 1. Anyone with input should email the Como Community Council or City Council Ward 5 office: ward5@ci.stpaul.mn.us.

District 10 meetings schedule

The District 10 monthly meeting schedule has changed! The trial period began in August and will continue through the end of the year. In December, the district will gather community and board feedback on the new meeting schedule. Any adjustments to the schedule will be made in January.

• Environment Committee:

6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2

• Neighborhood Relations Committee: 7:15 p.m.,

Wednesday, Nov. 2

• Land Use Committee:

6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15

• District 10 Board:

7:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15

All District 10 board and committee meetings are open to the public and have space for community members to bring topics for discussion. For further details, go to District10ComoPark.org.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Como Community Council executive director.