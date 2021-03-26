Como community council news

District 10

Volunteers Joanne Swanson and Annie Huidekoper take in donations from Como residents.

Photo submitted by District 10 Community Council.

Como outreach to homeless neighbors

During the coldest weekend of the winter season, Como residents showed they don’t take warmth for granted.

Responding to a call from the Como Community Council, individuals, families and church groups nearly filled a U-Haul with gloves, mittens, socks, blankets, quilts, hats, scarves, sweaters, coats and other winter gear. To make all those donations happen, more than 20 volunteers stood out in below-zero cold on Feb. 13 and 14 to collect contributions. All donations went to the former Bethesda Hospital, where Ramsey County is operating a temporary homeless shelter for people previously living on the streets.

The Community Council also collected more than $2,600 in donations from more than 50 local residents. Those funds will help Ramsey County’s Housing Stability program provide additional supplies to serve homeless neighbors.

Community matters more than ever

Want to have a greater voice in decisions that affect your neighborhood? Consider running for the District 10 Community Council board.

Nine seats are up for election in April to the District 10 board. Most of the openings on the volunteer board do not have an incumbent running.

Any community member in District 10, age 16 or older, is eligible to run. Simple truth: We do better as a community when the board reflects the full strength of Como: renters, homeowners, local institutions, businesses and neighbors of all kinds—regardless of color, age, ethnicity, income, gender, faith or how deep your roots are in the neighborhood or in Saint Paul.

Board seats up for election this year include chair person, secretary, one representative from each of the neighborhoods’ four sub-districts and three representatives from the neighborhood at large. These positions are two-year terms, through April 2023.

For further information or to get on the ballot, apply now at http://www.district10comopark.org/candidate.html. The filing deadline is Sunday April 4. The election is April 20.

Voting in District 10 elections

Request your ballot now to vote in the April board elections for the Como Community Council.

District 10 community members can vote from home: You can vote online, or by returning a paper ballot through the mail. (Because of current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be no in-person voting.)

To request a ballot: Fill out the registration form at http://www.district10comopark.org/ballot.html. We’ll send ballots beginning Friday, April 9.

• If you intend to vote online, we need your request by Tuesday, April 20, at 5 p.m.

• If you want a paper ballot, we need your request by Wednesday, April 14.

People eligible to vote are: Renters, homeowners and other residents of District 10 who are at least 16 years old. Also eligible are representatives from business, nonprofits or other organizations with a physical presence in District 10. If you have questions, email: district10@district10comopark.org.

Old media navigate new era

As more people get their information (and misinformation) from social media sites, and as daily, weekly and monthly local newspapers scale back or fold altogether, what’s the future of local news?

The Como Community Council’s Sunday Series features a panel discussion with Tesha Christensen from the Monitor, Scott Carlson from the Park Bugle and Kelly Smith from the Star Tribune.

The online presentation is scheduled for 1 to 2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 2. It will include time for Q&A. To attend via phone or Zoom, email district10@district10comopark.org. We’ll send you access information.

Free food Fridays continue

The Como Community Council and Sanneh Foundation will continue distributing free food boxes every Friday through the end of April.

The food is available to Ramsey Country residents dealing with financial hardships because of Covid-19. Food will be distributed from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (or until supplies run out). The location is the north parking lot of Niem Phat Buddhist Temple, at Dale Street and Front Avenue. The dates are March 26 and April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

Reservations are recommended. To reserve a box, fill out the form at http://www.district10comopark.org/mealbox.html.

The boxes typically contain meat, fresh produce and dairy.

District 10 meetings

Pandemic or not, renters, homeowners, and other community members are always welcome to participate in District 10’s board and committee meetings. You can join either by video conference or by phone.

To obtain links, phone numbers, or other access information, send a request by email to: district10@district10comopark.org. Or, call 651-644-3889. Upcoming meetings:

• Anti-Racism Work Group: Wednesday, March 31

• Neighborhood Relations: Tuesday, April 6

• Land Use: Wednesday, April 7

• Environment: Wednesday, April 14

• Board meeting (and annual meeting): Tuesday, April 20

All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Whenever possible, agendas and other relevant documents are posted in advance in the “Board News” section of District 10’s website: http://www.district10comopark.org.

Submitted by Michael Kuchta, District 10 Community Council executive director.