Como community council news

District 10

Happy New Year

The District 10 Community Council is giving thanks to everyone who participated in our work in the Como neighborhood in 2022.

By the numbers, in 2022 District 10 published 51 Friday newsletters, held 65 monthly board and committee meetings with nearly 700 attendees, successfully transitioning to hybrid meetings the second half of the year. We coordinated 34 community events where we counted approximately 2,700 attendees!

Many of these events were new for us in 2022, and we’re pumped to invite everyone back as these become annual events around the neighborhood.

Como Blizzard Breakfast coming

Join St. Paul Parks and Recreation and the Como Community Council for a pancake breakfast and winter activities event from 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 4, at the at North Dale Recreation Center, 1414 St. Albans St. N.

Try snowshoeing, cross country skiing and skating before you warm up with a bonfire and s’mores. After all the outdoor fun, head inside for a pancake breakfast, neighborhood resources, a Como History Photo Harvest, kids’ activities and more!

In case of adverse weather, fun activities will be held only indoors.

More details will be posted closer to the event.

Neighborhood Honor Roll nominations open

Know someone who makes the Como Park area a better place to live, work or play? Nominate them for the District 10 Neighborhood Honor Roll.

The honor roll pays tribute to everyday people who make a sustained and lasting impact in the Como neighborhood or St. Paul as a whole.

Submit your nominations to: district10@district10comopark.org. Nominations must arrive no later than Friday, Jan. 13. Tell us who you are nominating and why.

The Como Community Council board will select three of your nominees at its January board meeting to recognize for 2022.

Como Thanksgiving drive

In November, the District 10 Como Community Council invited community donations to support its Thanksgiving drive. The fund drive raised $2,000 enabling District 10 to, among other things, work with the North End-South Como Block Nurse Program to provide meals for 80 Como seniors.

District 10 meetings schedule

• Environment Committee: 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4

• Neighborhood Relations Committee: 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4

• Land Use Committee: 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17

All D10 board and committee meetings are open to the public and time is allotted for community members to bring topics for discussion. For further details, go to District10ComoPark.org.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Como Community Council executive director.