Como community council news

District 10

2022 Como Curb Cleanup results

Last fall, District 10 Como Park continued the work started by the Como Active Citizens Network and partnered with the Capitol Region Watershed District to lead the Como Curb Cleanup program, a coordinated effort to remove fallen leaves from the storm water system.

In December, 47 participants reported their cleanup efforts and District 10 compiled the results. Here’s the scorecard:

• Total feet cleaned: 24,979

• Number of miles cleaned: 4.7

• Equivalent number of times around Como Lake cleaned: 2.8

• Total pounds of phosphorus prevented from reaching Como Lake: 7.81 lbs.

• Tons of curly leaf pond weed this phosphorus amount could produce: 2.45t (4,891 lbs.)!

Upcoming District 10 events

After holding its first Blizzard Breakfast in early February, the District 10 Community Council has two more community events coming up: The Como regional park cleanup on April 22 at the Como Pavilion and a pickup and party on May 13 at Orchard Recreation Center, 875 W. Orchard Ave.

For further details about these and all District 10 community events go to District10ComoPark.org/Events.

Como Community Blood Drives

District 10 Como Park is partnering with the American Red Cross and the Como Zoo & Conservatory to host community blood drives at the Zoo. The next drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Space is limited, reservations required.

Other blood donation days this year, all scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., are May 25, Aug. 1, Oct. 17 and Dec. 6.

Want to volunteer to help check in blood donors at each blood drive? The drives are split into two shifts of two volunteers each, 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m. It’s light work and a great way to connect with another neighbor. Find registration and more details at District10ComoPark.org/BloodDrive.

Serving on the D10 board

Several seats are up for election in April to the District 10 Como Community Council board.

These positions serve two-year terms, through April 2025.

To get on the ballot, apply now at District10ComoPark.org/Elections. That’s where you can also learn more about the roles and opportunities of board members.

The filing deadline is Sunday, April 2. The election ends April 18.

If you have any questions or would like further information on being a board member, go to district10@district10comopark.org.

Voting is by paper ballot or online. Deadline for requesting a paper ballot is April 2. Make a request to vote online by April 17.

District 10 meetings schedule

All D10 board and committee meetings are open to the public and time is allotted for community members to bring topics for discussion

• Environment Committee: 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 1

• Neighborhood Relations Committee: 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 1

• Land Use Committee: 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 21

• D10 Board Council: 7:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 21

For further details, go to District10ComoPark.org.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Como Community Council executive director.