Como community council news

District 10

Midway Parkway Gardens Seeking Volunteers

Please join District 10 this summer for planting, weeding and community building. All are welcome! Here are dates and locations:

Arona and Midway Parkway

• Spring plant and weed: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 3

• Group weeds: Second Wednesday 7 p.m. June 14 and July 12

• Group weeds: Fourth Saturday 10 a.m. at June 24 and July 22

• Questions: Contact Jennifer Victor-Larsen at jennifer@larsentag.com

Hamline and Midway Parkway

• Group weeds: Second Wednesday at 5 p.m. June 14 and July 12

• Group weeds: Fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. June 28 and July 26

• Questions? Contact Molly O’Rourke at mollyfo.rourke@outlook.com

Como LGBTQ pride event

The Como Community Council will host the annual Como Homo Pride event at the Como Pavilion from noon to 4 p.m. June 25.

Everyone is invited to this free event! There will be at least one activity to help out with socialization and an activity or two for the kids!

For the past three years, the Como Community Council has hosted the Como Homo Pride event at the Como Pavilion Lakeside. While the Council is more than happy to help organize the event, it is always looking for LGBTQ+ neighbors who want to plan events, pageants, community building activities and food.

Contact organizer@district10comopark.org if you’re interested. Watch for updates at district10comopark.org/ComoHomo.

Como Park Annual Ice Cream Social – July 14, 5:30-8 p.m.

Every year, the District 10 Neighborhood Relations Committee plans its ice cream social, typically featuring free ice cream, live music, meet-and-greets with neighborhood organizations and activities for children and families.

The event is held at the Historic Streetcar Station in Como Park, 1224 N. Lexington Parkway. Because parking is limited, organizers encourage community members to walk, bike, roll, car-pool or take public transportation.

This event is still being planned. If you’re interested in helping plan or volunteering at this event you can fill out a volunteer interest form, come to our Neighborhood Relations Committee meetings (first Tuesdays), or reach out to organizer@district10comopark.org.

Learn more at district10comopark.org/IceCreamSocial.

District 10 meetings schedule

D10 board and committee meetings are open to the public and include time for community members to bring topics for discussion.

• Environment Committee: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7

• Neighborhood Relations Committee: 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 7

• Land Use Committee: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

• D10 Board Council: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

District 10 meetings are hybrid on Zoom and at the Como Streetcar Station (1224 Lexington Pkwy). For meeting details go to the District 10 website at District10ComoPark.org.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Community Council executive director.