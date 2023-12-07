Como community council news

District 10

District 10 firming up 2024 calendar

District 10 committees have set preliminary dates for most of their 2024 outreach and cleanup events, to help plan and increase opportunities for collaboration with the city and other community partners.

District 10 is launching the new year with a Feb. 3 winter event at North Dale Recreation Center. Stay tuned for more details, or connect with us at our community meetings on the first Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m. to help with planning.

If you have questions or want to learn more about upcoming events, you can view the latest info on our website at District10ComoPark.org/Events or reach out to organizer@district10comopark.org.

2023 Como Curb Cleanup report

The District 10 Community Council partnered with Capitol Region Watershed District on this year’s Como Curb Cleanup program.

District 10 thanks everyone who participated in our 2023 curb-cleaning efforts.

When it rains, leaves on streets release nutrients into the water that flows into storm drains and the lake. There it becomes food for invasive algae. Your efforts to reduce this nutrient flow has a huge impact!

Tracking curb cleanup results helps District 10 in carrying out future cleanup campaigns. Once it collects all cleanup data, District 10 will share the results in the D10 newsletter as well on the D10 Como Park website.

If you participated in curb cleaning, even if you didn’t register with us, you can report your efforts at District10ComoPark.org/Cleanup before Dec. 11.

Taking neighborhood honor roll nominations

Know someone who makes the Como Park area a better place to live, work or play? Nominate them for the District 10 Neighborhood Honor Roll.

The Honor Roll pays tribute to everyday people who make a sustained and lasting impact in the Como neighborhood or St. Paul as a whole.

Submit your nominations by email to: district10@district10comopark.org. The District 10 office must receive nominations by Sunday, Jan. 7. Tell us who you are nominating and why. The District 10 Como Community Council board then selects three nominees to recognize for 2023.

District 10 Community meetings schedule

• D10 Como Community ­meeting: Dec.6, 7 p.m., First Wednesdays.

• D10 Como Community ­meeting: Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Third Tuesdays.

D10 meetings are hybrid on Zoom and at the Como Streetcar Station, 1224 Lexington Parkway. You can find meeting details at District10ComoPark.org. All D10 community meetings are open to the public and have space for community members to bring topics up for discussion.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Community Council executive director.