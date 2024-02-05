Como community council news

District 10

2023 Como Curb Cleanup recap

Last fall, District 10 Como Park continued the work started by the Como Active Citizen’s Network and partnered with the Capitol Region Watershed District to lead the Como Curb Cleanup program, a coordinated initiative to remove fallen leaves from the storm water system.

In December, 77 participants reported on their cleaning work and District 10 calculated how much invasive algae was prevented from getting into the stormwater system.

Here are the results:

• Total responding participants: 77

• Total feet cleaned: 37,053 ft

— Number of miles cleaned: 7

— Equivalent number of times around Como Lake cleaned: 4.1

• Total lbs. of phosphorus prevented from reaching Como Lake: 11.58 lbs.

• Tons of curly leaf pond weed this phosphorus amount could produce: 2.89 tons

Join D10 Board in 2024

Here’s your chance to tackle that New Year’s resolution to get more involved: Several seats are up for election in April to the District 10 Como Community Council board.

Come and attend a monthly community meeting to see if you are interested in applying for the board.

Board positions are for two-year terms. To get on the ballot, fill out an application at District10Como

Park.org/Elections. That’s where you can also learn more about the roles and opportunities of board members. The filing deadline is Sunday, April 1.

The election ends on April 15. For further information about being a board member, email

district10@district10comopark.org.

Community blood drives

District 10 Como Park partners with the American Red Cross and the Como Zoo & Conservatory to host community blood drives at the zoo. The next drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 6. Space is limited, reservations required.

There are also opportunities to volunteer at the check-in table. The drives are split into two shifts of two volunteers each, 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m. Find registration and more details at District

10ComoPark.org/BloodDrive.

District 10 meetings on-demand

Want to be in the neighborhood loop but aren’t able to attend District 10’s monthly meetings?

Most Como community meeting presentation recordings are available to view on the District 10 website. There are 19 recordings from 2023 alone that are available for viewing, and many have links to the presentation slides and other resources. Look for them here: District10ComoPark.org/Recorded-Presentations

District 10 meetings schedule

• District Como Community ­meetings: Jan. 3 and Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

• Como Blizzard Breakfast at North Dale Recreation Center: Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

D10 meetings are hybrid on Zoom and at the Como Streetcar Station, 1224 Lexington Parkway. You can find meeting details at District10ComoPark.org. All District 10 community meetings are open to the public and include time for community members to bring topics up for discussion.

Submitted by Shevek McKee,

District 10 Community Council

Executive Director.