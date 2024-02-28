Como community council news

District 10

Reprising Blizzard Breakfast

There was no snow in early February when District 10 held its second annual Blizzard Breakfast at the North Dale Recreation Center.

The mild winter put a kibosh on skating and snowshoeing, but there was still plenty of fun to be had for more than 400 people who attended the event, said District 10 executive director Shevek McKee.

“Thanks to the volunteers from Bethel Lutheran who provided the titular pancake breakfast, our own D10 Neighborhood Relations’ volunteers and leaders, all of our local makers, and the wonderful staff at North Dale Rec,” he said.

If you attended and had any feedback, or want to be more involved in future events, please email organizer@district10comopark.org.

The next District 10 community event is the April 20 Regional Parks Cleanup Day at the Como Pavilion. For further information, check out District10ComoPark.org/Events.

Como monthly socials

The District 10 Council is putting down the gavel once a month for a social gathering.

This agenda-free meet-up will vary in time and location, but will generally happen on the second Wednesday each month.

For further details, check out the District 10 weekly newsletter at District10ComoPark.org/D10Social.

Community blood drives

District 10 partners with the American Red Cross and the Como Zoo & Conservatory to host community blood drives at the zoo. The next drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. Space is limited, reservations required.

There are also opportunities to volunteer at the check-in table. The drives are split into two shifts of two volunteers each, 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m. Find registration and more details at District10ComoPark.org/BloodDrive.

Seeking District 10 board candidates

District 10 is seeking candidates for several seats on its board of directors.

These positions typically serve two-year terms. To get on the ballot, fill out an application at District10ComoPark.org/Elections. That’s where you can also learn more about the roles and opportunities of board members. The filing deadline is Sunday April 1.

The election ends April 15. For further information on serving on the District 10 board, go to district10@district10comopark.org.

District 10 community meetings schedule

• March 6, 7 p.m.

• March 19, 7p.m.

• April 3, 7 p.m.

District 10 meetings are hybrid on Zoom and at the Como Streetcar Station, 1224 Lexington Parkway. You can find meeting details at District10ComoPark.org. All District 10 community meetings are open to the public and include time for community members to bring topics up for discussion.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Community Council executive director.