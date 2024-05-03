Como community council news

District 10

Community event at Orchard Rec Center

The Como Community Council will host its annual Pick Up & Party at Orchard Recreation Center,

875 W Orchard Ave., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

The event features a free picnic dinner, live music, community drain stenciling and the Sweet Frucci Ice Cream Truck.

Also, there will be pick-up soccer, baseball and softball games and workshops put on by St. Paul Parks and Recreation, Blackhawk Soccer Club and the new Como ball teams. All are invited to this free event. For more information, go to District10ComoPark.org/SD4Event.

Next Lake Como cleanup

The next Como Lake cleanup is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 14 at the lake. District 10 provides trash-grabbers, rakes, buckets, nets, trash bags and nitrile gloves for those who need them. Registration is not required, but it helps District 10 staff to plan and communicate.

For further information, visit the District 10 website at District10ComoPark.org/Cleanup.

This event, in partnership with the Capitol Region Watershed District, focuses on the shoreline and Lake Como itself.

Como Garage Sale May 16-19

District 10 is coordinating a community garage sale from Thursday, May 16, to Sunday, May 19. To be included in District 10’s map please sign up before May 10. For more information or to sign up, go to the District 10 website: District10ComoPark.org/GarageSale.

District 10 meetings schedule

• District 10 Community ­meetings: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, May 1 and 21

District 10 meetings are hybrid on Zoom and at the Como Streetcar Station, 1224 Lexington Parkway. Meeting details are at District10ComoPark.org. All District 10 community meetings are open to the public and include time for community members.

Submitted by Shevek McKee, District 10 Community Council Executive Director.